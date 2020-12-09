Chevron donates $60,000 to local hospitals

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Chevron has announced major donations for local hospitals.

According to a release, Chevron is donating $20,000 to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital, the Reeves County Hospital, and Ward Memorial Hospital.

The donations were made to help frontline healthcare workers as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope this virus subsides, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be able to support these worthy hospitals by funding much needed resources and equipment,” stated Mike Milliorn, Chevron operations superintendent.

Reeves County Hospital will be using the money to replenish its PPE Supply.

“Chevron has done so much for hospitals and we are truly blessed to be one of the recipients of such a generous donation,” said Brenda McKinney, CEO of Reeves County Hospital.

The Ward Memorial Hospital will be using the money to buy a freezer to hold COVID-19 vaccines.

“Ward Memorial Hospital will be using the monies received to go towards purchasing a plasma freezer and a COVID vaccine refrigerator as required by the state,” stated Leticia Rodriguez, CEO of the hospital. “The past three weeks have definitely been hard on our team with the spike in COVID cases, but this donation from Chevron will assist us in continuing to better serve the community.”

Pecos County Memorial Hospital will also be putting the money towards the vaccine.

“This donation will assist in purchasing supplies for administration of the vaccine to our healthcare workers and, when available, our community,” said Betsy Briscoe, CEO of Pecos County Memorial Hospital.

