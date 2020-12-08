UTPB adjusting to unusual basketball doubleheaders

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Doubleheaders are a regular part of baseball and softball, but not basketball. However, this year back-to-back games will be the new normal for the UTPB Falcons.

To cut down on travel, the Lone Star Conference is having teams play each other on Fridays and then face off again less than 24 hours later.

UTPB gets its first taste of that type of doubleheader this weekend at UT Tyler.

“This is my 23rd year of college coaching, and I’ve never played a team back-to-back,” UTPB Head Coach Josh Newman said. “It’s unique. It’s just the environment that we’re currently in. What it’s going to do is put more pressure on us as a team and worrying more about us than the opponent. We’re not going to have the same amount of time to prepare and adjust. We just have to go out and do what we do.”

Women’s basketball will do the same thing, with the Falcon ladies playing right before the guys on Friday and Saturday at UT Tyler as well.

