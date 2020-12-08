Advertisement

UTPB adjusting to unusual basketball doubleheaders

The Falcons will play the same team on back-to-back days all season
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Doubleheaders are a regular part of baseball and softball, but not basketball. However, this year back-to-back games will be the new normal for the UTPB Falcons.

To cut down on travel, the Lone Star Conference is having teams play each other on Fridays and then face off again less than 24 hours later.

UTPB gets its first taste of that type of doubleheader this weekend at UT Tyler.

“This is my 23rd year of college coaching, and I’ve never played a team back-to-back,” UTPB Head Coach Josh Newman said. “It’s unique. It’s just the environment that we’re currently in. What it’s going to do is put more pressure on us as a team and worrying more about us than the opponent. We’re not going to have the same amount of time to prepare and adjust. We just have to go out and do what we do.”

Women’s basketball will do the same thing, with the Falcon ladies playing right before the guys on Friday and Saturday at UT Tyler as well.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Arrest made in deadly Odessa shooting
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Ronald Garcia Carballosa, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a...
Police make arrest in Odessa stabbing
City of Midland announces passing of former city manager
Drugs, guns and body armor found at Fort Stockton home

Latest News

UTPB adjusting to unusual basketball doubleheaders
UTPB adjusting to unusual basketball doubleheaders
Jackson Comer
Lee’s Jackson Comer commits to play golf at Lubbock Christian University
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian falls to Dallas Parish Episcopal in state semifinals
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian falls to Dallas Parish Episcopal in state semifinals