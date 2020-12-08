Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder

REEVES, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a Reeves County man camp earlier this year.

Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27, have been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Target Lodging Pecos man camp back on January 4 for a report of a man who was unresponsive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Luis Miguel Sanchez Ontiveros, who had been shot and killed outside of his room.

An investigation spanning several months led investigators to identify the suspects in the shooting as Aguilar and Johnson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had called a prostitute to his room at the man camp, and Aguilar arrived, accompanied by Johnson.

An argument led to the deadly shooting of Sanchez-Ontiveros.

On November 25, Aguilar was arrested in Lubbock on warrants for Misdemeanor Prostitution out of McLennan County and first-degree murder out of Reeves County. Johnson was arrested in Lubbock on December 7 for the murder warrant and possession charges.

Johnson is currently at the Lubbock County Jail awaiting extradition to Reeves County.

