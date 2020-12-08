Advertisement

Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder

Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.(Reeves County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a Reeves County man camp earlier this year.

Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27, have been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Target Lodging Pecos man camp back on January 4 for a report of a man who was unresponsive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Luis Miguel Sanchez Ontiveros, who had been shot and killed outside of his room.

An investigation spanning several months led investigators to identify the suspects in the shooting as Aguilar and Johnson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had called a prostitute to his room at the man camp, and Aguilar arrived, accompanied by Johnson.

An argument led to the deadly shooting of Sanchez-Ontiveros.

On November 25, Aguilar was arrested in Lubbock on warrants for Misdemeanor Prostitution out of McLennan County and first-degree murder out of Reeves County. Johnson was arrested in Lubbock on December 7 for the murder warrant and possession charges.

Johnson is currently at the Lubbock County Jail awaiting extradition to Reeves County.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Arrest made in deadly Odessa shooting
Drugs, guns and body armor found at Fort Stockton home
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill requiring agencies to obtain approval for emergency rules including hospital visitation restrictions
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 10,069 (151 deaths), Midland Co. - 8,564 (155 deaths)
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

Midland cemetery issues
Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used
West Texas Weather Forecast 12 8
West Texas Weather Forecast
Midland cemetery issues
Midland County gives family space to bury loved one
Drugs, guns and body armor found in Fort Stockton home
Drugs, guns and body armor found in Fort Stockton home