Ector County left off list for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The State of Texas has accidentally left Ector County off of the list for the first wave of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin says that he and ORMC CEO Stacey Brown were receiving confirmation emails from the state that everything was set, but when the list went out, both hospitals were missing.

Tippin says that State Representative Brooks Landgraf quickly came to their aid to fix the mistake, and now Ector County is slated for the second round of vaccines that are due on December 21.

Tippin says the extra seven days should give them time to learn from other hospitals distributing the vaccine.

Midland Memorial Hospital is slated to receive more than 1,900 doses next week.

