ORMC holding free COVID-19 mobile testing Tuesday

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Odessa Regional Medical Center(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is holding free COVID-19 mobile testing on Tuesday.

The testing is being done at the West Texas Horse Center located at 2400 Moss Avenue in Odessa.

Tests are free for all Ector County residents, and no appointments are required.

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

