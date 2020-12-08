ORMC holding free COVID-19 mobile testing Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is holding free COVID-19 mobile testing on Tuesday.

The testing is being done at the West Texas Horse Center located at 2400 Moss Avenue in Odessa.

Tests are free for all Ector County residents, and no appointments are required.

Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.