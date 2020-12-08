Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Weeks ago, a Midland family was supposed to bury a relative next to his wife in a burial plot that was saved for him, only to find another person was already buried there.

On Monday, the Midland County Commissioners Court found a resolution for the Portillo family.

Instead of giving them the spot already reserved for the man in question, they decided that he can be buried on the other side of his wife’s grave.

Someone else is buried there now, but Judge Terry Johnson says that the body will be moved to another part of the cemetery.

The Portillo family agreed to the resolution.

“I hate that it happened. It’s not a good situation, but I’m glad we were able to resolve it, and I appreciate the court coming to a decision to make it right, and I appreciate the family allowing us to make this offer and accept it,” said Judge Johnson.

As for the body that will be moved, Judge Johnson says the court has exhausted its resources in trying to find any living family members to consult about the move but haven’t been able to find any.

So far, there isn’t a timeline on when the Portillo family will be able to arrange their funeral, which has already been long delayed.

