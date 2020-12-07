Advertisement

Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas.
Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Sunday reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 additional deaths as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 8,681 people were hospitalized with the virus.

On Tuesday, the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas’ death toll from the virus is at 23,055.

That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at 80.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

