Police investigating deadly shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of North Lauderdale Avenue around 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot and killed. The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.