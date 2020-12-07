Advertisement

Midland ISD adding more schools to online application system

Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD will be expanding the number of schools where families can apply online.

The online application portal Apply Midland can be found here.

Families can find the following features with Apply Midland:

  • Use the School Finder feature to gather information about every MISD campus.
  • Apply for Schools of Choice.
  • Submit transfer applications.
  • Register for schools via Skyward Family Access.

“The first year of Apply Midland was so successful, we decided to expand our offers this year,” said Student Services Executive Director Jill McCall, who oversees the process. “This site is one-stop-shopping for families wishing to explore their options for the upcoming school year.”

MISD is expanding Apply Midland to include IDEA Travis Academy, Early College High School and G/T (gifted and talented) programs, including Carver Center.

“Expanding to more schools of choice was the logical next step,” said McCall. “Parents can learn everything they need to know about each campus, make their decision, and apply all in one place.”

The application window for Apply Midland launches at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, and runs through Friday, January 29.

Once the window is closed, a lottery system will make selections from the applicant pool and will inform parents once students are assigned to schools. The offers should arrive in March.

