Lee’s Jackson Comer commits to play golf at Lubbock Christian University

Congratulations to Midland Lee golfer Jackson Comer for committing to play golf for Lubbock Christian University!

In 2020, Comer maintained a tournament scoring average of 73 strokes, won 3 tournaments and had 8 top 3 finishes in the North Texas Junior PGA (NTJPA). His 2020 NTJPGA season was completed with a 2nd place finish at the Series Championship at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.

Comer plans to study engineering.

