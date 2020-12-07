Advertisement

Lee’s Jackson Comer commits to play golf at Lubbock Christian University

Comer will continue his academic and athletic career at Lubbock Christian.
Jackson Comer
Jackson Comer(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congratulations to Midland Lee golfer Jackson Comer for committing to play golf for Lubbock Christian University!

In 2020, Comer maintained a tournament scoring average of 73 strokes, won 3 tournaments and had 8 top 3 finishes in the North Texas Junior PGA (NTJPA). His 2020 NTJPGA season was completed with a 2nd place finish at the Series Championship at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.

Comer plans to study engineering.

