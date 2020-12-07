Lee’s Jackson Comer commits to play golf at Lubbock Christian University
Comer will continue his academic and athletic career at Lubbock Christian.
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congratulations to Midland Lee golfer Jackson Comer for committing to play golf for Lubbock Christian University!
In 2020, Comer maintained a tournament scoring average of 73 strokes, won 3 tournaments and had 8 top 3 finishes in the North Texas Junior PGA (NTJPA). His 2020 NTJPGA season was completed with a 2nd place finish at the Series Championship at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.
Comer plans to study engineering.
