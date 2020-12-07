Advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian falls to Dallas Parish Episcopal in state semifinals

Midland Christian falls to Dallas Parish Episcopal 41-7 to end their season
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Christian fell to Dallas Parish Episcopal in the state semifinals 41-7 to end their season Saturday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear from Midland Christian head coach Greg McClendon after the loss.

