Drugs, guns and body armor found at Fort Stockton home
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs, guns and body armor at a Fort Stockton home.
Johnny Blue Talavera, 31, Kassandra Guadalupe Vasquez, 3, and Fernando Jonathan Ray Esqueda III, 29, have all been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor.
According to the Fort Stockton Police Department, their officers along with agents from the DPS Criminal Investigations Division served a search warrant at a home on East 6th Street.
Inside police found .6 pounds of cocaine, four grams of methemphetamie, three guns and a set of body armor.
All three suspects at the home were charged and arrested.
No mugshots were immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.