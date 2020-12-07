Drugs, guns and body armor found at Fort Stockton home

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs, guns and body armor at a Fort Stockton home.

Johnny Blue Talavera, 31, Kassandra Guadalupe Vasquez, 3, and Fernando Jonathan Ray Esqueda III, 29, have all been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor.

According to the Fort Stockton Police Department, their officers along with agents from the DPS Criminal Investigations Division served a search warrant at a home on East 6th Street.

Inside police found .6 pounds of cocaine, four grams of methemphetamie, three guns and a set of body armor.

All three suspects at the home were charged and arrested.

No mugshots were immediately available.

This morning officers with the Fort Stockton Police Department along with DPS Criminal Investigations Division Agents... Posted by Fort Stockton Police Department on Monday, December 7, 2020

