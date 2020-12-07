Aunt charged after 9-year-old Pa. boy found dead in bathtub

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WNEP) - The aunt of a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was found dead is facing murder charges. The boy’s autopsy indicated he suffered from extensive physical abuse.

Jamie Jackson, 35, is accused of killing her 9-year-old nephew, Anson Stover, in a Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, apartment. The boy’s body was discovered by police Nov. 30 in an upstairs bathroom after Jackson’s father contacted them.

According to the autopsy report, Anson had been abused. His body had bruises and cigarette burns from his head to his feet. He also had a significant amount of bleeding on the brain and blood in his spinal fluid.

Jamie Jackson, 35, is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence in relation to the death of her 9-year-old nephew, Anson Stover. (Source: WNEP via CNN)

Police say Jackson tried to cover up the crime scene by washing the boy’s clothes and the carpet of his bedroom, where the abuse allegedly occurred.

The suspect told officers she found Anson unresponsive Nov. 28 on his bedroom floor and moved him to the bathtub. She says she didn’t contact police at that time because she believed he was “faking it.”

Jackson has custody of the child along with three of his siblings and two other children as well. Police haven’t said where the other children are staying now.

Jackson was denied bail at a virtual arraignment Thursday. She is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence.

