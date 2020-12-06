Police make arrest in Odessa stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have arrested a man connected to a stabbing that occurred yesterday in Central Odessa.

Ronald Garcia Carballosa, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd-degree felony.

Police responded to an incident near 1200 N. Lee, where they found a 48-year old stabbing victim.

An investigation revealed Carballosa stabbed the man several times. Carballosa then fled the scene before police arrived, and the 48-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Carballosa is being held at the ECLEC.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.