Former Midland city manager dies

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland announced Sunday that former City Manager Courtney Sharp has died.

Coming from Mount Pleasent in 2008, Sharp served as city manager for 12 years before leaving in September. He arrived in Midland amidst a growth period that saw the city’s population increase over 30% from 2010 to 2020.

During his time as city manager, he oversaw the building of a 59-mile water pipeline to T-Bar Ranch and innumerable road and infrastructure projects.

The city released a statement Sunday saying:

The City of Midland is heartbroken to hear of the passing of former City Manager Courtney Sharp.

Mr. Sharp served as City Manager for over 12 years and led Midland through many tough challenges. Through his legacy of public service Mr. Sharp acted as a leader, friend, and mentor for the employees of the City, as well as many Midland residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

