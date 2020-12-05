Advertisement

Woman creates Facebook group to track how Midland businesses follow state health guidelines

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor David Turner recently said the city would enforce governor Abbott’s mask made. Still, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton continues to say he will not enforce a mask ordinance.

But if you’re looking to find Midland businesses that follow CDC and state health guidelines, a new Facebook group has you covered.

‘Masks in Midland’ is a group where people can find and post about safety regulation being enforced – or not enforced -- at local midland businesses. The group is a positive space for people to share information and was founded by Heather Bredimus. It is only two weeks old but has quickly grown to over 800 members.

Bredimus says she got the idea to start the group after she and her husband were on a date and had difficulty finding a restaurant where masks and social distancing were enforced.

“We wish more restaurants were doing this, and our friends were saying the same thing,” Bredimus said. “So, I just started this small group for my friends so we could tell each other where to go, eat, or shop. It just grew from there.”

The group tries to provide information that keeps people safe and helps lighten the workload for healthcare workers.

Bredimus hopes the group can spur Midland to adhere to the state mask order and added she feels unsafe by how the city of midland has responded to the pandemic.

If you want to join the group, all you have to do is type in “Masks in Midland” into the Facebook search bar.

