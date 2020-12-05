Former Crane County Sheriff’s Office employee dies after battle with COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane County Sheriff’s office announced a former employee has died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Crane County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, Stan Woody started his law enforcement career with the Odessa Police Department, where he retired as a Lieutenant. He moved to Crane and worked as a Police Officer for the Crane Police Department. After retiring from the CPD, he worked for the Crane County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer. After leaving the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, he volunteered his time as a Crane Volunteer Firemen and a Teachers Aid.

