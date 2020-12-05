Advertisement

Former Crane County Sheriff’s Office employee dies after battle with COVID-19

Stan Woody began his law enforcement career with Odessa Police before moving to Crane. He...
Stan Woody began his law enforcement career with Odessa Police before moving to Crane. He served with the Crane County Police and Crane County Sheriff's Office.(KOSA)
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane County Sheriff’s office announced a former employee has died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Crane County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, Stan Woody started his law enforcement career with the Odessa Police Department, where he retired as a Lieutenant. He moved to Crane and worked as a Police Officer for the Crane Police Department. After retiring from the CPD, he worked for the Crane County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer. After leaving the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, he volunteered his time as a Crane Volunteer Firemen and a Teachers Aid.

