Annual Toy Drive honors Odessa boy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The third annual “Jingle for Jevin” toy drive is Saturday, December 5th.

The toy drive is named in honor of Jevin Kyler Tucker. The 11 year UTPB STEM Academy student tragically passed away in 2018 after a tragic horse back riding accident.

Family remembers Jevin as being the life of the party wherever he went.

Friends and family of Jevin will be collecting new and unwrapped toys from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM in the Odessa Target parking lot for the 2020 “Jingle for Jevin.”

All the toys collected will be donated to High Sky Children’s Ranch.

