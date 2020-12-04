Advertisement

Odessa police investigating early morning stabbing

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Lee at 5:15 a.m.

A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or the Odessa Crime Stoppers.

