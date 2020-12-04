Advertisement

Midland High School reassigns from Head Football Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz

Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz.
Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz.(CBS7)
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School Bulldogs are moving on from Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Tim Anuszkiewicz.

Athletic Director Blake Feldt announced the decision on Friday.

According to Feldt, the decision was made after the Bulldogs went 1-8 this season and had an overall record of 10-31 with Anuszkiewicz as head coach.

Feldt says that Anuszkiewicz will be reassigned from his duties effective Monday, December 7.

The job will be posted next week as well, and the search for a new coach and athletic coordinator is set to begin immediately.

Midland Christian and Dallas Parish Episcopal to play rematch in state semifinals
