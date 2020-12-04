Midland High School reassigns from Head Football Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School Bulldogs are moving on from Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Tim Anuszkiewicz.

Athletic Director Blake Feldt announced the decision on Friday.

According to Feldt, the decision was made after the Bulldogs went 1-8 this season and had an overall record of 10-31 with Anuszkiewicz as head coach.

Feldt says that Anuszkiewicz will be reassigned from his duties effective Monday, December 7.

The job will be posted next week as well, and the search for a new coach and athletic coordinator is set to begin immediately.

