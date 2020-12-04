Midland Christian and Dallas Parish Episcopal to play rematch in state semifinals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday the Midland Christian mustangs will face a familiar foe in the state semifinals.

“You know we lost to them last year in the playoffs, lost to them earlier this season and we’re hungry for that win,” quarterback Ryver Rodriguez said.

Midland Christian has plenty of history with Dallas Parish Episcopal.

But this year has been different.

“I think Parish came in here and they thought 44-6 last year and they were fixing to face that same team... it wasn’t the same team,” head coach Greg McClendon said.

This team was able to hang in with Dallas Parish Episcopal in the regular season, only losing in the final seconds by a score of 34-32. And the Mustangs haven’t forgotten.

“I speak for the whole team when I say we all want some revenge and I think we have a good feel for them,” running back Brad Evans said.

Besides the extra motivation for this match-up, there are other advantages to playing Dallas Parish Episcopal in the past as well, like going head to head with their All-American quarterback, Preston Stone, regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the state.

“You know, they have a lot of big names, so if you look at them without playing them before it’s like ‘oh wow, this is a 5 star he’s going to SMU...’ no, we’ve already played him, we’ve sacked him, we’ve picked him, their o-line is ok, their defense couldn’t really stop us... it’ll be a good game,” Evans said.

And while midland Christian isn’t short on confidence, they know it’s going to be a battle.

“We’re not going to come in and sneak up on them, we’re gonna come in through the front door and hit them in the mouth,” McClendon said. “That’s going to be the difference, and they’re gonna come in and they’re gonna hit us in the mouth and we probably knocked on the door a little bit so they know we’re coming.”

“We can play with anybody, especially when we’re playing how we’re playing right now,” Evans said. “It’s all coming together. Our defense has definitely meshed and we’re really dangerous right now.”

Midland Christian will try to get that sweet revenge on Saturday at 2 PM in Abilene.

The winner advances to the state title game.

