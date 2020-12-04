McCamey prepared for quarterfinal showdown with undefeated Wellington

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers are still competing for a state championship. On Friday, McCamey plays in the 2A DII state quarterfinal, also called the regional championship game.

The Badgers take on the undefeated Wellington Skyrockets, the team that eliminated McCamey’s district brethren Wink a few weeks ago.

McCamey knows that at this point in the season, it doesn’t take much coaching to get players fired up for these big games.

“I don’t have to say much,” McCamey Head Coach Michael Woodard said. “They understand it. They’re extremely excited, but they show up to work everyday. You say little things to remind them, but we’ve been blessed. We’ve got a great group of seniors that have set that tone.”

This is the fifth time in McCamey football history that the Badgers have made it to this round.

Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper.

