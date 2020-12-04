Group led by wife of MMH doctor creates pro-mask Facebook page detailing what businesses do and don’t mandate in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Patrick Payton continues to say he will not enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate, leaving businesses to decide how closely to follow CDC and state health guidelines.

Now a woman in Midland has started a Facebook group for people looking to find which businesses are, and are not, following those guidelines.

The page is called Masks in Midland. It was started two weeks ago by Heather Bredimus, the wife of Dr. Kit Bredimus, who is the Chief Nursing Officer at Midland Memorial Hospital, after the two had trouble finding a restaurant that enforced mask wearing and social distancing.

Bredimus says the page is designed to help keep people safe and help spread the word on which businesses care for those around them.

“It’s not only about being safe; it’s also about displaying the attitudes behind people’s beliefs and showing that they care not only about our healthcare members, but also our community. When business owners enforce the mask mandate, it shows they care about their employees and their customers.”

The group has quickly grown to over 500 members, and Bredimus makes sure the comments stay positive and helpful without turning negative.

She hopes the group can convince Midland to follow the state’s ask order and added she feels unsafe by how the city has responded to the pandemic.

