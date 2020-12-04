Advertisement

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland on Thursday

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Midland on Thursday, bringing the county’s total up to 155.

The list of patients included a woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s.

The man in his 70s had no underlying health conditions.

All five of the patients were being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

