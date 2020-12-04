Five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland on Thursday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Midland on Thursday, bringing the county’s total up to 155.

The list of patients included a woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s.

The man in his 70s had no underlying health conditions.

All five of the patients were being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.