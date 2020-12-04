COVID STORIES: Pecos man struggles with lingering symptoms

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Halley Brookshire doesn’t know how he and his wife contracted COVID-19. What he does know is the virus has devastated his body and nearly took his life.

“People have no idea how bad this can be,” Halley said.

Halley contracted COVID in early July, while he and his wife Ginger were planning their wedding anniversary.

He was worried about Ginger, who has diabetes and Parkinson’s.

Her case wasn’t severe. His was.

Within days, he was rushed from Pecos to Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“When I got there, a whole team surrounded me when they got me in there,” Halley recalled. “And in about 20 minutes, my lights went out, and I didn’t know anything for 12 days.”

His family was told he would probably die, but 11 days later, he was taken off the ventilator. That’s when his long recovery began.

“I’d go to sleep, and I wake up from nightmares about being on that ventilator.”

After spending four weeks in the hospital, he finally returned home.

For the last five months, Halley has required oxygen 24/7. He’s been told he’ll need it for at least another two.

“You’ll have to excuse my voice,” he said during an interview with CBS7. “It’s still messed up.”

Much of Halley’s life still is. He suffers from muscle aches and cramps and has lost much of his hair. Simple chores, like walking around the grocery store, are near impossible. He still hasn’t been able to return to work.

Still, he realizes how close he came to dying. For being alive, he’s thankful.

“I feel lucky,” Halley said. “I feel blessed. I thank God every day.”

