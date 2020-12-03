Texas Tech confirms Coach Matt Wells has tested positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has confirmed head coach Matt Wells has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently coach Wells is self-isolating and continuing his coaching duties remotely.

Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will fill in for Matt Wells if he is unable to attend Saturday’s game against Kansas.

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells has permitted the athletics department to issue the following statement in regards to a positive COVID-19 test he received this morning:

“Texas Tech received notification earlier this morning that Coach Wells tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, Coach Wells has returned home to self-isolate and will continue his duties remotely leading into Saturday’s game against Kansas. He will remain in the Big 12′s testing guidelines in order to confirm the positive test. In the case Wells is unable to lead the Red Raiders on Saturday, defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will serve in the head coach capacity.”

