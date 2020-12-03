Advertisement

Odessa’s Starbright Village lights up Thursday

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starbright Village opens at Mckinney Park Thrusday, December 3rd.

The Odessa Parks and Recreation Department works hard each year to make it bigger and better than the last. This year there are more than 80 lighted displays, which use over 300,000 Christmas lights.

You can view the lights either walking through or driving through McKinney Park

The display will be open through Jan 1, 2021.

