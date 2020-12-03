Medical Center Hospital reports two COVID-19 related deaths

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at Medical Center Hospital.

According to MCH, a 67-year-old man died on Wednesday afternoon. An 89-year-old woman died early Thursday morning.

Both patients had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has now seen a total of 142 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Wednesday, Ector County had reported a total of 9,329 COVID-19 cases. One thousand six hundred thirty-six of those cases are active.

