Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Enforcement Agency badge.
Odessa pharmacist to pay $320,000 following DEA inspections
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Suspect arrested after leading Midland police on chase, crashing head-on into another vehicle
Signs in some parts of Marfa discourage tourism to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus is ablaze in West Texas as tourists flock to Big Bend and Marfa. Hospitals are running out of overflow options.
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in Texas in less than two weeks

Latest News

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly
This image taken by panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5...
Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation