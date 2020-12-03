Advertisement

Carpet Tech gives free meals to ORMC ICU staff

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The hospital staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center was treated to free meals as a show of gratitude.

Carpet Tech donated lunches to the ORMC ICU staff on duty Wednesday morning. Then again in the evening, they return to do it all over again.

This is all part of Carpet Tech’s give back week.

“Just because its been a down year for everyone we’d like to give back<” Carpet Tech Manager Kyle Rutherford said. “Whether they know its us or know that the community has got their back. We’ve got to take care of each other in times like this. When we’ve got people who are putting their lives on the line for us every day, it’s the least we can do.”

Carpet Tech will also donate blood and help the food bank on Friday.

