Autopsy report reveals 15-year-old Midland girl’s death accidental; Due to brain embolism

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A medical examiner in Dallas says 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez died from a cerebral brain embolism, according to her autopsy report.

That’s when an air bubble gets in the bloodstream and travels to the brain.

Melendez was a student and Midland High School and played on the school’s softball team.

Her family believes she was sexually assaulted before she died, but the report says there’s no evidence of that or non-consensual sex.

They say she also had a major head injury and was flown to a hospital in Dallas for treatment.

The family’s attorney, Zeke Fortenberry, released the following statement.

“The preliminary autopsy report released to the media does not tell the whole story of Jasmine’s death. We continue to wait for the full and final peer-reviewed autopsy report, as well as findings of the ongoing police investigation. We believe that additional information will reveal that the manner of Jasmine’s death was not an accident.”

Melendez died on October 22.

