Advertisement

Woman creates hug tunnel at Colo. senior living community

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSDOR, Colo. (KUSA) - As many people go without hugging their loved ones during the pandemic, a career nurse practitioner has come up with an idea to help.

Peggy Budai made her own hug tunnel.

“Came up with this idea,” Budai said. “To figure out a material that was see-through enough but could be sturdy and could be cleaned.”

It’s an effort to give residents at retirement homes and senior living communities something that the pandemic took away.

“My mom lived in the nursing home for quite a while, and I can’t imagine not giving her a hug,” Budai said.

Delaine Holdeman doesn’t have to imagine, that has been her struggle throughout the pandemic. She hasn’t hugged her mother in more than 250 days.

“I have not been with her physically so we could hug or anything like that since early March,” Holderman said. “I think it’s potentially going to be emotional for a lot of us.”

The hug tunnel is disinfected between each use in a process Budai got approved by the state.

“Because it was so important for the safety aspect, that we didn’t just assume it would be safe,” Budai said.

It’s a process she wants everyone to copy.

“I decided to take on the endeavor of writing a manual so that people didn’t have to recreate it, figuring it all out on their own,” she said.

Budai wants to guarantee that people like Holderman can have the opportunity to hug their loved ones on a cold day.

“Because those relationships are so important; to be able to allow people to touch each other, even if it’s through plastic,” she said.

Budai says she is working with the Colorado Healthcare Ethics Resource Group to share the hug tunnel with senior living communities around the state.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
The last day to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.
Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good
Odessa City Council votes unanimously to extend mask mandate
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Frontline workers in Colorado are among those struggling to cope amid a surge of coronavirus...
Frontline workers struggle to cope with pandemic
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin talks to CNN after the UK announced it has granted temporary...
BioNTech CEO speaks to CNN about COVID-19 vaccine
The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking...
NYC bar owner who defied coronavirus restrictions arrested
The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020.
A year in 60 secs: TikTok lists top videos, creators of 2020