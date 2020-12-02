West Texas Food Bank feeds 450 households Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The line of cars at the West Texas Food Bank was exceptionally long today, as hundreds looked for a little economic relief.

COVID-19 has been a gamechanger for the food bank, the director of programs at the West Texas Food Bank explained, “before this time last year it was nothing like this. We would have several people a day come into get food and we would send them to a partnering agency to get food after that. So it is a totally different ball game now,” said Brent Oden.

Brent says because of the pandemic, many are still unemployed and with the stress of the holidays coming up, he expected to see around 500 people Wednesday alone.

Brent also explained that the first thing people cut is their food bill, “...so all of a sudden they don’t have food to feed themselves or their kids. So that is usually how they end up at us.”

The food bank can always use a little help and if you’re interested in donating visit the West Texas Food Bank at https://wtxfoodbank.org/ .

