Suspect arrested after leading Midland police on chase, crashing head-on into another vehicle

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after police say he led officers on a chase and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Ronald Chambers, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, interference with a 911 call, terroristic threat, unlawful restraint and assault.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to a call of an assault around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As police were taking the report, they saw the suspect, identified as Chambers, and a chase ensued.

The chase started at C.J. Kelley Park and made its way onto Loop 250, where police say Chambers was driving south on the northbound service road.

Chambers then crashed head-on into a Toyota SUV.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Chambers suffered minor injuries and will be booked into the Midland County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

A photo of Chambers was not immediately available.

