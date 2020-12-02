Second Permian Regional Medical Center employee dies of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A second employee at the Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews has died from COVID-19.
According to PRMC’s Facebook page, the employee had worked there for six years.
On November 18, the hospital said that a 17-year employee died from complications of the virus.
The hospital did not release the names of either worker.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.