Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
The last day to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.
Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Suspect arrested after leading Midland police on chase, crashing head-on into another vehicle
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people

Latest News

President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump unspools unsubstantiated voter fraud charges
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA