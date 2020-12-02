Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
The last day to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.
Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good
Odessa City Council votes unanimously to extend mask mandate
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people

Latest News

Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Top Democrats swing behind bipartisan coronavirus aid bill
Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
Memorial Angel Christmas tree honors victims in Midland
Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
A service dog strolls through the aisle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty...
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes