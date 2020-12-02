Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital now providing experimental antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital is now providing an experimental antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

According to MMH, the treatment, called Bamlanimivimab, is only available to patients that meet criteria from each of the following areas:

-Patients must have a positive COVID test less than four (4) days old AND symptoms cannot have been present more than four (4) days (cannot be asymptomatic).

-Patients must ALSO have one of the following: Obesity (BMI>35), chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease or be receiving immunosuppressive treatments. Patients older than 65 qualify if they also have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or a chronic respiratory disease, such as COPD.

-This treatment is available to outpatients only; hospitalized patients do not meet criteria. Also, patients who require increased oxygen support since being diagnosed with COVID-19 do not meet criteria.

The treatment will be administered to patients at an infusion center.

Those who wish to receive the treatment must confirm their eligibility with their medical provider. Those who do not have a healthcare provider can call 211-DOCS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
The last day to eat at the Bar-B-Q Barn will be December 18.
Bar-B-Q Barn closing its doors for good
Odessa City Council votes unanimously to extend mask mandate
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people

Latest News

Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
Memorial Angel Christmas tree honors victims in Midland
Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
Memorial Angel Tree on display in Midland
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in Texas in less than two weeks
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo