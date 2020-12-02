Midland Memorial Hospital now providing experimental antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital is now providing an experimental antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

According to MMH, the treatment, called Bamlanimivimab, is only available to patients that meet criteria from each of the following areas:

-Patients must have a positive COVID test less than four (4) days old AND symptoms cannot have been present more than four (4) days (cannot be asymptomatic).

-Patients must ALSO have one of the following: Obesity (BMI>35), chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease or be receiving immunosuppressive treatments. Patients older than 65 qualify if they also have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or a chronic respiratory disease, such as COPD.

-This treatment is available to outpatients only; hospitalized patients do not meet criteria. Also, patients who require increased oxygen support since being diagnosed with COVID-19 do not meet criteria.

The treatment will be administered to patients at an infusion center.

Those who wish to receive the treatment must confirm their eligibility with their medical provider. Those who do not have a healthcare provider can call 211-DOCS.

