Memorial Angel Christmas tree honors victims in Midland

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Victim’s Coalition is helping to remember crime victims with its annual Memorial Angel Christmas tree.

The annual Christmas tree display was unveiled Tuesday at the Midland Centennial Public Library.

Each ornament on the tree holds a name and represents a victim killed.

In addition to remembering the victims, the Midland Victim’s Coalition says this tree is to help raise awareness about the resources available to victims and their families.

The Memorial Angel Christmas tree will be on display through the end of December.

