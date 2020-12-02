Local hospitals near COVID bed capacity

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Area hospitals such as Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital are nearing COVID bed capacity as the virus surges.

ORMC is caring for 29 covid patients and only has the staff to take on one more patient.

Additionally, the COVID beds at MMH are 87 percent full.

The situation is starting to look like the worst case scenario for local hospitals as patients could soon outnumber the beds available.

Dr. Rohith Saravanan at ORMC says that hospitals’ next option is to transfer patients to another area as the virus continues to surge.

“This is the highest census we’ve had related to covid since the beginning of the pandemic. You remember we had that large rise in July, but even during that large rise in July, we didn’t cross like 23, 22 patients. Now we’ve been consistently over 25 just at Odessa Regional”, said Saravanan.

Dr. Kit Bredimus at Midland Memorial Hospital sees the effects of COVID every day and says you can see how draining its been in the hospital staff’s faces.

Even after we’ve seen how debilitating this virus can be, there are still people who deny its existence.

“And for that, I don’t have the answer. If you could walk through the halls and you could see the patients on vents, if you could see how many folks’ families are torn apart by this, then maybe that would change your mind. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I would not want anyone to have to go through what these families are going through,” said Bredimus.

Local hospitals are preparing for another spike after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Bredimus says that healthcare workers can start to feel like they are drowning as the hospitals fill up.

“I live in this community; my family’s here. I rely on healthcare workers just as much as everybody else. Thank you for what you do, and I appreciate it,” said Bredimus.

Although MMH and ORMC are getting close to full, Medical Center Hospital still has room for COVID patients.

