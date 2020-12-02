Advertisement

Lee set to face El Paso Montwood in first round of playoffs

According to Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman, the Rebels will play Montwood next week.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Lee head coach Clint Hartman, the Rebels will play El Paso Montwood in the first round of playoffs next week.

Lee joins co-champions Permian in the 6A Division I bracket. The Panthers will host an El Paso school at Ratliff Stadium next Friday, and it’s likely the Rebels will also host their game.

Montwood and the other El Paso schools played Monday night and have more games this Friday. However, that isn’t stopping Lee from preparing.

“You can’t go to El Paso and scout,” Hartman said. “We were in the car about to leave and they were like ‘You can’t scout.’ They can’t have fans. So we came back and put it on Facebook Live. It’s not a great video, but at least we could say ‘Okay, that’s very similar to what Montwood did last year’,”

Lee clinched a share of its third consecutive district title by defeating San Angelo Central 56-35.

