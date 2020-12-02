Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in Texas in less than two weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are being allotted to Texas for December.

The vaccines are expected to begin arriving in less than two weeks.

Here’s the full release from the Governor’s Office

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for the month of December. These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. Additional allotments may be made later this month for December. Also, increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

