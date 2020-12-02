Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.

The Golden Brass furniture store has been in business for 35 years, but Coronavirus has kept shoppers away which made it easier for the owners to make a major decision. THE GOLDEN BRASS

Stephanie Ham’s parents own the Golden Brass, and says because business has been slow, they have decided to call it quits and retire.

“They have been thinking about retirement for a couple of years now, but also with COVID, I guess, things have been slower so it felt like a good time to finally make the move,” Stephanie said.

The Ham’s opened their stores doors in 1985, growing the business from a 600 square foot store to what it is today.

Ham stated that the decision is bittersweet, “definitely sad to see a store that we’ve had for so long go, especially because my brother and I grew up with it. But I’m also excited for my parents to finally slow down the pace and enjoy retirement just a little bit, so yeah, it’s definitely bittersweet.”

The Golden Brass plans to stay open until everything in the store is sold. Right now everything is 20 to 50% off.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.