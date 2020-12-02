FBI warns scammers could steal Christmas from online shoppers

(KOSA) -

Christmas is known as the season of giving, but unfortunately- it’s a big season for taking too.

The FBI is warning online shoppers of scammers lurking online. An FBI official told CBS7 afternoon some of those grinches can creep into your emails offering ridiculously low prices for hot gifts.

Sometimes they even impersonate nonprofits pretending to collect money for charity.

The bureau wants you to remember if an online deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. That’s why it’s best to buy from reputable websites- so your stockings don’t wind up empty.

“And then when you see those emails come in and they look like they may be unusual don’t provide any personal information or banking information through email solicitation or through suspicious links that you may be sent,” Corey Richardson with the FBI said. “Or any suspicious advertisements that pop up on your screen.”

Richardson said if you think you’ve been caught by a scammer, you should call your bank and law enforcement to report it immediately.

Also, keep in mind these scams are still common after the holidays have wrapped up. So, be vigilant during January and February too.

