40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

