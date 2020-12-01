Advertisement

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Atlas has broken with government experts and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community to criticize efforts to encourage face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Just weeks ago on Twitter he responded to Michigan’s latest virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up” against the state’s policies.

His views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas “has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic.”

“We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing,” the university said Nov. 16. “We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities.”

Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, “I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent.”

Atlas was hired as a “special government employee,” which limited his service to government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

Latest News

The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator to decide Dec. 29 on 1st virus vaccine
Police lights
Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami
Dr. Joseph Varon comforted a crying patient who missed his wife on Thanksgiving in the COVID-19...
Doctor seen comforting elderly COVID-19 patient in heartbreaking photo speaks
In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel waves as he arrives at a news...
Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary
Overall, NWEA’s fall assessments showed elementary and middle school students have fallen...
Study: Students falling behind in math during COVID-19 pandemic