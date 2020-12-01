Advertisement

Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

Now through Dec. 31
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or...
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Police officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental health care workers
  • Active-duty military
  • Public health care workers
  • All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Longtime ORMC respiratory therapist dies of COVID-19
Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
Music City Mall is officially losing one of its original stores.
Golden Brass closing after 35 years of business
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

Latest News

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
5 dead, many injured after German man drives car into crowd
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught...
US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
A crash on 9th and Golder sent several people to the hospital.
Odessa crash injures four people