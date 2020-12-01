Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Misti Waldrop.
ECISD police officer dies after battle with cancer
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
Explosion sparks fire in Martin County
Medical Center Hospital
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported at Medical Center Hospital over the weekend
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
Border Patrol agent assaulted while catching group in West Texas
A huge plume of smoke in Midland County Monday morning from a flare.
Downtown Midland’s smoky Monday morning

Latest News

The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator to decide Dec. 29 on 1st virus vaccine
Dr. Joseph Varon comforted a crying patient who missed his wife on Thanksgiving in the COVID-19...
Doctor seen comforting elderly COVID-19 patient in heartbreaking photo speaks
In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel waves as he arrives at a news...
Joe Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary
Overall, NWEA’s fall assessments showed elementary and middle school students have fallen...
Study: Students falling behind in math during COVID-19 pandemic