Odessa doctor and council members hold town hall on COVID-19

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Doctor Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional Medical Center is asking residents to look at the facts and data regarding COVID-19 and its effects on local resources.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer held a virtual town hall Monday night on Facebook Live with city council members Mari Willis and Michael K. Shelton to address the impact of COVID-19 on the community and answer questions from the public.

Dr. Saravanan said 27% of hospital beds are filled with patients battling the virus, leaving less than two-thirds of beds open for other medical issues.

When asked why measures have to be put in place and why the virus can’t be allowed to run its course through the local population, here’s what Dr. Saravanan had to say.

“We just don’t know enough about what long term complications are going to be. So to those people that say ‘Well let this virus go through our community and then let’s be done with it’, what if some of this leads to heart disease in the future? We would want to know. So no, let’s not let it go through our community,” said Dr. Saravanan, “The second argument for that is actually if you let it go through our community, and you see a very very high positivity rate, high positivity rate translates to a high hospitalization rate, which leads to a high ICU rate, which leads to a high death rate.”

Dr. Saravanan says that even if it looks like hospital beds are open, many aren’t classified for COVID-19 patients and the process takes time.

