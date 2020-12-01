Odessa City Council votes unanimously to extend mask mandate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A mandate requiring Odessa businesses to make customers wear masks has been extended.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, Odessa’s City Council voted unanimously to extend the mandate for another week.

Council members also voted to extend the 50% occupancy mandate for businesses.

The mandate first went into effect last week and requires all retail and commercial businesses are required to have patrons wear a mask, except for Governor Abbott’s stated exemptions in his executive order mandate.

A city spokesperson says only businesses that blatantly disregard the declaration will be given a warning and then fined up to $250 on the second offense.

Mayor David Turner asks businesses to only call 911 if an interaction with a customer gets out of hand.

He says off-duty police officers will be assigned to do inspections and respond to complaints.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.